What a year it has been for Marcomms! COVID-19, the economic downturn, Black Lives Matter and other racial equity protests, the 2020 U.S. election —these are just a handful of the unplanned events that Marcomms teams faced across 2020-2021.

Yet what’s remarkable is that despite the pandemic and all the challenges that have been thrown at Marcomms professionals across the past year, we received over 400 entries from organizations in over 30 countries to our 11th Annual Gartner Communications Awards. We were so impressed with the creativity and innovation of their initiatives – and the grit and determination shown in addressing the multiple priorities they’ve been juggling.

So which organizations demonstrated Marcomms excellence and why were they chosen?

Excellence in Change Communication: Raytheon UK, for their Building Better campaign. The judges were impressed with their excellent approach to supporting employees through a huge transformation program. They demonstrated impressive planning and execution -including employee listening, segmentation, targeted comms and leveraging Leaders and Managers to support employees.

Small idea, Big Impact: Queensland Rail for their High Voltage Can Jump Phase Two campaign. The judges loved their approach to reducing accidents on the rails amongst teenagers. They showed clear audience understanding, excellent segmentation and targeting. Their fantastic use of social media also helped keep it cheap, scalable, and achieved high engagement with their target audience.

Excellence in Communications Technology: Unit4 & DSMN8 for their campaign on Turning In-active Employees into Social Influencers. The judges agreed they had a well planned and executed campaign, including audience listening and targeted content, which resulted in great metrics and a huge reduction in costs for the organization.

Excellence in Reputation Management : Southwest Airlines for their Building Reputation Intelligence initiative. The judges were extremely impressed with their well-planned and innovative approach to tackling reputation despite facing so many challenges, with plans and tactics that were very different to ones seen before.

Excellence in Crisis Communications: Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers for their Chicken Fingers and COVID 19 campaign. The judges were impressed by their well planned and executed wide scale approach, that involved ongoing needs analysis to determine how to react and when. They had clearly defined objectives and an impressive impact on the business that allowed for continuity in a crisis.

Excellence in Employee Engagement: Citrix for their initiative ‘The Source’, which focused on effectively engaging and enabling their sales team with critical information in an innovative and dynamic way. The judges were inspired by their creative micro-content and use of video alongside their smart approach to measuring knowledge retention to understand and demonstrate impact.

Achievement in Communications Response to 2020: Telstra for their Chief Conspiracy Investigator initiative. This was an initiative that aimed to counter the misinformation around 5G and the spread of COVID 19 and educate the public back to calm. The judges were so impressed by the creative and innovative approach Telstra took to dispelling myths that impacted not only their business, but the well-being of the whole community. It was felt that their approach really demonstrated the power of Comms -what can really be achieved -both internally and externally -when we put our minds to it.

You can learn more about the 2021 finalists and winning entries in our Awards Video Showcase.

