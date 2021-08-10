The latest IPCC report, published on August 9, turned out exactly as somber as expected. The warming threshold of 1.5C is set to be reached by 2040, and for it to stay in that range the world needs to reach the net-zero emissions target by 2050. Missing the target, and thereby exceeding the threshold, stands to increase the likelihood of the feared tipping points that would intensify the warming regardless of what we humans try to do about it.

Possibly the biggest takeaway from the report is that the cone of uncertainty (if you will) around the anthropogenic climate change has now decreased further and reached a threshold of its own. There are no longer reasonable excuses for anyone serious to be a climate denialist. If you still are one, it is now clear that you are being either uninformed or disingenious. That jury is no longer out, by any measure.

What’s next for climate change and business? Given that decreased uncertainty, I would highlight especially the sharpening attention to climate risk and, as a result, increasing investment in carbon and climate accounting.

My colleague Dale Kutnick and I published recently two research notes about the topic: What Do I Need to Know About Carbon and Climate Accounting Standards? and Making Sense of the Carbon Accounting Conundrum. Both notes are available only for Gartner clients, but below is a graphic that hopefully gives a decent idea of what we are talking about conceptually. See that lower right-hand corner, where organization as the cost bearer meets future as the time horizon:

There are three kinds of climate risks, roughly speaking:

Physical risk: For example, Company A builds a mission-critical datacenter on a land that now appears safe but in the future becomes prone to flooding

Transition risk: For example, Company B builds a new gas pipeline to connect a market that now consumes a lot of the stuff but in the future phases it out rapidly

Litigation risk: For example, Company C invests in Companies A or B, and in the future gets sued over its imprudence (A/B) by its own shareholders or its contribution to climate change (B) by affected communities

What makes climate risks particularly difficult to manage for companies is the underlying moral hazard. As we all know, when actors don’t expect to face the full costs of a materialized risk they typically don’t have an incentive to manage their exposure to it as prudently as they otherwise would.

In business, careers and compensation cycles of decision makers are so much shorter than the lifespans of the enterprises they work for that they lack an incentive to act on climate risks at the appropriate points in time. And those risks are then compounded on the investment side, where the tenures of investment managers are nowhere long enough to result in actions that might negatively affect their personal near-term compensation. Consequently, today’s business leaders end up offloading both the cost of climate mitigation measures and the cost of materialized climate risks onto their successors — and the very same dynamic then plays out again among the shareholders that fund them.

(If that makes you see some rather uncomfortable parallels to how policymakers and electorates handle climate change, I won’t hold it against you.)

Enter the regulators. A large number of unchecked corporate-level climate risks have potential to become systemic-level risks that affect financial stability. That scenario is what Mark Carney, the then Governor of Bank of England, referred to as the tragedy of the horizon in his famous 2015 speech.

The year 2015 is also when TCFD, or Task Force for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, was created to harmonize the measurement and disclosure of climate risks and opportunities.

Its framework is clearly starting to have an impact: first on the financial services sector, and increasingly so also on other verticals, as investors cascade their new disclosure requirements to investees. Thus far, TCFD alignment has been a voluntarily advanced activity, but all signs are pointing to it becoming an extensively regulated one within the next few years. Once that happens, we may see changes that will soften the grip of the moral hazard I described earlier.

For instance, ESG investing may well start gaining some methodological rigour that all too often is still lacking from it. That would limit the scope for enterprises to greenwash their climate liabilities and for investors to turn a blind eye on such behavior. And in parallel, it is possible that central banks and financial regulators will start to demand that investors allocate actual capital to cover climate risks. That would, then, create a sort of shadow tax that puts a price on carbon emissions also in countries or industries that would escape the direct, governmentally mandated pricing mechanisms.

It has been reassuring to see climate pledges and targets becoming a thing in the corporate world lately. However, converting those strategic commitments into specific, milestoned actions will require new incentives for the people whose decisions determine the outcomes. Without concrete outcomes, the commitments themselves won’t count for anything. I personally do believe that the improved scrutiny and accountability over how companies deal with climate risks will be one of the bridges that can help us get moving in the right direction.